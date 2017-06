Votes on CONSIP motions to go ahead

Rome, June 20 - Votes on motions related to civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, which is at the centre of a corruption probe, are set to go ahead after Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso opted not to change the assembly's agenda. Luigi Zanda, the Senate whip for Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party, had called for the debate to be postponed until after the the new CONSIP assembly on June 27 and the appointment of new chiefs. That call was made after Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that the CONSIP board was considered to have quit after two individual board members resigned in a letter to Grasso. The votes are expected to take place later on Tuesday.