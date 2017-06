No plans for further changes to retirement age-Poletti

Rome, June 20 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti on Tuesday dismissed press speculation that the government was planning further retirement-age changes. "We are not studying any measures of any type," Poletti told a FNP CISL union conference when asked about the speculation. Poletti pointed out that, according to a 2010 law, the pension age of 66 years, seven months may be set to change from 2019 in line with higher life-expectancy levels.