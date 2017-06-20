Calenda says no to citizens' income, jobs needed

Rome, June 20 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Tuesday criticised the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) plan to introduce a 'citizens income' benefit to ensure all families have a minimum earnings level. "It's an aberration, including in terms of values," Calenda told the assembly of artisan business association Confartigianato. "It is much easier to provide an income than a job. "It's an ideological response using the same criteria for public spending as in the 1980s and 90s - welfare culture". He also called on a competition bill to be approved with no further amendments, saying it was long overdue. He told commentators not to try to interpret criticism of the government of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD), in his comments. "It was a government I was part of, whose actions I stand by and I consider it to be the government that has been closest to business ever in Italy," he said.