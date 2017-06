Fashion designer Carla Fendi dead aged 80

Rome, June 20 - Italian fashion designer Carla Fendi died on Monday at the age of 80. The honorary president of the Fendi group had been ill for some time. Carla Fendi had a key role in developing and expanding the family business along with her four sisters. She had a strong bond with long-standing creative director Karl Lagerfeld. A lover of art and music, she set up the Fondazione Carla Fendi with her husband Candido to support the arts and Italian craftsmanship.