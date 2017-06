Kill-for-kicks suspect Prato commits suicide in jail

Rome, June 20 - Marco Prato, a man who was standing trial for allegedly for killing Luca Varani for kicks in Rome last year during a drugs bing, was found dead in his cell at Velletri jail on Tuesday after committing suicide. A hearing in the trial against Prato was set to take place on Wednesday. He was found during an inspection with a plastic bag over his head. His cell mate did not realise anything had happened.