Pope visits Bozzolo to pay homage to Don Mazzolari

Bozzolo, June 20 - Pope Francis on Tuesday arrived by helicopter in the province of Matua town of Bozzolo, where he is to pray at the tomb of Don Primo Mazzolari. Mazzolari was a partisan during World War II who, as a priest, worked to help the poor. The Argentine pontiff was greeted by Cremona Bishop Antonio Napolioni and Mayor Giuseppe Torchio and a chorus of bell ringing form the local churches.