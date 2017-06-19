Pope warns against 'rootless' society

Rome
19/06/2017
Rome, June 19 - Pope Francis warned against the danger of a "rootless" society as he opened a convention of the diocese of Rome on strengthening families in the education of adolescent children. "Today social networks seem to offer us the space to connect with others and our children fell part of a group there too," he said. "But the problem is that, due to their virtual nature, they leave us as if in the air and, therefore, very volatile... There is no worse alienation for a person to feel than that they do not have roots and don't belong to anyone".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico
di Anna Russo
Bomba d'acqua su Castrovillari
di Angelo Biscardi
Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ladro ferito, la banda
lo affida al 118 e fugge
di Leonardo Orlando
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online