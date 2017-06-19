Rome

Pope warns against 'rootless' society

Social networks can leave us 'like air'

Rome, June 19 - Pope Francis warned against the danger of a "rootless" society as he opened a convention of the diocese of Rome on strengthening families in the education of adolescent children. "Today social networks seem to offer us the space to connect with others and our children fell part of a group there too," he said. "But the problem is that, due to their virtual nature, they leave us as if in the air and, therefore, very volatile... There is no worse alienation for a person to feel than that they do not have roots and don't belong to anyone".

