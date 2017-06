126 died in migrant-boat wreck off Libya, survivors

Rome, June 19 - Some 126 people died when a dinghy carrying migrants sunk off the coasts of Libya between Thursday and Friday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was told by two Sudanese who arrived in Palermo on the Diciotti ship of the Italian Coast on Monday. IOM spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo said that there were 130 people on the boat and that two Nigerians and the Sudanese were the only survivors.