Rome to host Formula E race

Rome, June 19 - Rome is going to host a race in the Formula E series for exclusively electric-powered cars in its southern EUR district on April 14, 2018, international motor sport's governing body FIA decided on Monday. "It's a great dream that has come true," said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Automobile Club d'Italia president and member of the World Motor Sport Council, after the FIA approved the series' calendar for the 2017-18 season. The capital held talks about the possibility of hosting a Formula One race under former Mayor Gianni Alemanno, who was first citizen from 2008 to 2013, but the plan never came to fruition.