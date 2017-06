Pope to visit Chile, Peru in January 2018

Rome, June 19 - Pope Francis will visit Chile and Peru in January 2018, Vatican Spokesperson Greg Burke announced on Monday. "Accepting the invitations of the respective heads of State and bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will go on an apostolic journey to Chile, from January 15 to 18, 2018, visiting the cities of Santiago, Temuco and Iquique; and to Peru from January 18 to 21, 2018, visiting the cities of Lima, Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo," Burke said.