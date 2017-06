Plan to merge Veneto banks still valid - Mion

Milan, June 19 - Banca Popolare di Vicenza President Gianni Mion said Monday that he hoped plans to merge the lender with Veneto Banca are not dead due to the pair's troubles. The Italian authorities are trying to find a way to avoid a bail-in of the banks after the European Commission called for more private capital to feature alongside State aid in a rescue. Mion told ANSA that the merger plan prepared by the banks "remains valid". "We hope that someone takes this one and follows it up," he added. "At the moment we are spectators".