M5S's Di Maio rules out Pact with League

Rome, June 19 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio on Monday dismissed speculation about his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) forming a pact with the right-wing Northern League. "I'm from the South. I don't have any intention of being part of a movement that allies itself with the Northern League," Di Maio told State broadcaster RAI's Porta a Porta show. "What has been said about the alliances is journalistic speculation".