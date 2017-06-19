MDP presenting motion calling for Lotti, Marroni heads (2)

Rome
19/06/2017
Rome, June 19 - The left-wing MDP group, a partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's coalition government, is presenting a petition calling for Sports Minister Luca Lotti to be suspended over a corruption probe linked to contracts for civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Monday. The petition also calls for CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni to be sacked. "It is totally clear that the case of Luca Lotti and that of CEO Luigi Marroni are inextricably weaved and that one of them lied to the judicial authorities and to the public," the motion reads. Marroni has accused Lotti of telling him there was an ongoing probe and allowing him to sweep his office clean of bugs. Lotti denies Marroni's claims. The father of Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, is also under investigation in the probe, for suspected influence-peddling.
