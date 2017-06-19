Raggi gives herself 7.5 out of 10

Rome, June 19 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that she would give herself "7.5" out of 10 when asked about how she had performed in her first year in charge of the city. "We have put many projects out on the field. Slowly we are changing the whole system," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "We have launched tender competitions for many things, including (management of) green (spaces). We are revamping pretty much everything. There is still lots to do, the road is certainly uphill, but we are here giving our all".