Soccer: Slender hope Donnarumma may stay at Milan - Fassone

Milan, June 19 - AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone said Monday there is a slender hope that star 18-year-old keeper Gianluigi 'Gigio' Donnarumma could stay at the club. Donnarumma recently refused to extend his contract with Milan, amid speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid, He was jeered by some when he touched the ball in Italy's 2-0 win over Denmark in the European under-21 championships Sunday and fans showed a banner saying 'Dollarumma' and threw fake dollars onto the pitch. The teen's agent, Mino Raiola, said Sunday that the problem was not money but a "hostile environment" that developed during talks. Fassone said that it was not impossible for the positions to change. "Raiola has left some small glimmers of hope, we would be happy if Donnarumma had a rethink," Fassone said. "There is not much chance, but never say never until the end. "We don't have to beg anyone to bring us 20 million euros. "Donnarumma is worth much more. Gigio is staying here and he'll leave next year for nothing. "If anyone wants him, they'll have to make an offer that matches his value".