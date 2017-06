Woman runs over, kills ex near Bergamo

Bergamo, June 19 - An Italian woman ran over and killed her former partner who had threatened and attacked her with a knife at Villongo near Bergamo Monday, police said. The Albanian man, 43, had been bothering the woman for some time, they said. He lay in wait for her again this morning outside her workplace at Villongo's municipal offices. He was brandishing a knife and the woman drove off to esc ape from him, hitting him accidentally, police said. The woman, whose age is not yet known, was not immediately identified. She is not under investigation, police said.