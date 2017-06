Crisis of legality in Italy - Grasso (2)

Pavia, June 19 - There is a major "crisis of legality" in Italy, Senate Speaker and former national anti-mafia prosecutor Pietro Grasso said Monday. Speaking at Pavia university, Grasso said "we must cry No against corruption, tax evasion, favouritism and privileges, illegal (Party) funding, the buying and selling of tenders, misappropriation of public funds, blights on the environment, the extortion of private companies and the exploitation of immigrants". Grasso, one of Italy's most distinguished former magistrates, was appointed Senate Speaker in early 2013.