Turin's feast of St John celebrations to go ahead (2)

Turin, June 19 - Traditional celebrations for the feast of St John the Baptist, patron saint of Turin, will go ahead Saturday despite the June 3 stampede in Piazza San carlo by Juve fans watching the Champions League final 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in which a woman, Erika Pioletti, was killed and 1,500 people injured, the public safety and order committee decided Monday. The celebrations will include fireworks in PIazza Vittorio, it said. The Piazza San Carlo stampede started when a loud noise was heard snd people starting running pell-mell, fearing a terror attack. A young Chinese boy, Kelvin, was among those most seriously hurt but is now on the mend.