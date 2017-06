Man dies while house being demolished (3)

Salerno, June 19 - A 64-year-old man died of a heart attack while his illegally built home was being demolished at Eboli near Salerno on Saturday, Il Mattino reported Monday. Salvatore Garofalo, who lived in Campolongo, had 12 illegal houses in the area. The pensioner lived on State benefits after a kidney transplant. Eboli Mayor Massimo Cariello said "it's a great blow for all of us. We inherited a dramatic situation of illegal building". Southern Italy, in particular, is blighted by illegal buildings but there are cases all over the country. Centre-right ALA Senator Ciro Falanga said he was resigning in protest at the destruction of "the house a pensioner lived in with his wife and three small grandchildren".