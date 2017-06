Iraqi arrested in terror probe (3)

Crotone, June 19 - A 29-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker was arrested for suspected terrorism Monday. He is suspected of spreading pro-ISIS propaganda and instigating some inmates of the SPRAR asylum-seeker reception centre in Crotone to join the so-called Islamic State and carry out acts of violence. "There's no need to go to Iraq or Syria to wage jihad," he says in a wiretap, "you can stay in Italy to redeem the unfaithful, whose throats must be cut". Police found photos of police stations and police officers on his phone.