Unsafe roads, schools will be closed - provinces (2)

Rome, June 19 - Unsafe Italian roads and schools will be closed, the head of the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI), Achille Variati, told a conference on provincial finances Monday. Variati said "services that can no longer be carried out, because roads threaten motorists os schools are not safe, will be closed", He said "we can't take the blame for the wrong choices of the government or parliament which have not given the necessary budget resources to ensure citizens' safety". Provincial government income fell 43% between 2013 and 2016, he said, while overall spending fell 47%. "It is a discouraging picture", he said.