Cantone to see CONSIP's Marroni, probably Friday

Naples, June 19 - Italy's anti-corruption czar Raffaele Cantone on Monday said he would see embattled CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni this week, probably Friday. The anti-corruption agency (ANAC) chief said the appointment had been set some time ago. Pressure has mounted on Marroni after CONCIP President Luigi Ferrara tendered his resignation Saturday amid a probe into suspected graft at the civil-service procurement agency.