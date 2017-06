Cut business taxes not IRPEF says Calenda

Rome, June 19 - The government's priority should be cutting business taxes rather than personal income tax IRPEF, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday. He said a business tax cut would "cost immensely with respect to an IRPEF cut". Speaking at the annual assembly of retail group Confesercenti, Calenda said to applause that "the cut must be on business taxes, not a generalised one" and added "we are not able to make a giant cut in IRPEF".