Growth, jobs, reforms priorities says Mattarella (2)

Rome, June 19 - Boosting growth, jobs and wages are priorities "to bolster household confidence and domestic demand," President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to the annual assembly of retail group Confesercenti Monday. "At the aame time it is necessary to continue with reforms to modernise and simplify our system, making it more efficient and competitive," he said. He said the assembly this year fell "at a time of a phase of recovery, sustained by consumption albeit in the presence of disposable income still below that previous to the crisis".