'Cockroaches in Naples hospital' Borrelli tells ANSA (2)

Naples, June 19 - Green Campania regional councillor Francesco Borrelli told ANSA Monday he had found cockroaches next to medicine in the ER department of Naples' San Giovanni Bosco Hospital overnight. "There were cockroaches on a shelf next to medicines in the ER," he said. Borrelli, who said he was set to see the hospital's health director, Luigi De Paola, said "the problem is that in most cases cleaning contractors don't do their job properly". It is the second such case in less than a week in Italian hospitals. Last Wednesday cockroach nests were found in the kitchens of Turin's Molinette Hospital.