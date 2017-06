Brexit talks start

Brussels, June 19 - Brexit talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British Brexit Secretary David Davis began Monday. "Today we kick off negotiations for an orderly withdrawal of Britain from the EU," said Barnier. "We must face the uncertainties caused by Brexit, for citizens, for the beneficiaries of European policies" and for border issues, "especially Irish ones". Barnier said he hopes there would be a "constructive" opening to the talks, which will lead to the UK's exit in March 2019.