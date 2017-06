Outgoing CONSIP chief probed for 'false information'

Rome, June 19 - The outgoing president of civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, Luigi Ferrara, is under investigation for giving false information to prosecutors, judicial sources said Sunday. Ferrara, who tendered his resignation Saturday, is being probed in connection with a leak that revealed police were investigating suspected graft at CONSIP. CONSIP CEO Lugi Marroni has accused Sports Minister Luca Lotti of telling him there was an ongoing probe and allowing him to sweep his office clean of bugs. Lotti denies Marroni's claims. The father of Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, is also under investigation in the probe, for suspected influence-peddling.