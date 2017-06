LN clashes with CEI over 'ius soli' bill

Rome, June 19 - A row is continuing over a 'ius soli' (Latin for law of the soil) bill that would grant Italian citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil who have had at last five years of Italian schooling. Anti-immigrant Northern League (LN) bigwig Roberto Calderoli on Sunday attacked the Italian bishops conference (CEI) for criticising those like the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) who have changed stance on the issue " for their own (political) interests". M5S bigwig Luigi Di Maio meanwhile described the bill as "an incredible mess". Pope Francis repeated that "all (migrants) must be welcomed".