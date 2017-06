Soccer: Donnarumma hit by 'Dollarumma' protest

Milan, June 19 - Goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma was hit by a 'Dollarumma' protest during Italy's 2-0 win over Denmark in the European under-21 championships Sunday. Donnarumma, who recently refused to extend his contract with Milan in view of a possible deal with Real Madrid, was jeered when he touched the ball as fans showed a banner saying 'Dollarumma' and threw fake dollars onto the pitch.