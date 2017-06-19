Luxembourg

Mogherini can't rule out EU victims in Mali (2)

'Brothers in the fight agst terrorism'

Mogherini can't rule out EU victims in Mali (2)

Luxembourg, June 19 - EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini said Monday she could't rule out European victims in the Mali resort terror attack in which two tourists were killed. "We are informing the families in these difficult and dramatic hours that show that Europeans and Africans are brothers and sisters both in the fight against and the response to terrorism," she said on arrival at an EU foreign ministers' meeting here. Mogherini said she had been in contact overnight with the Malian foreign ministry. "We are together in this fight against terrorism, with our EU men and women on the ground to back the Mali forces with our military and civilian missions and our support for the joint force of Mali and the Sahel with a contribution of 50 million euros".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

di Anna Russo

Bomba d'acqua su Castrovillari

Bomba d'acqua su Castrovillari

di Angelo Biscardi

Ius soli, è scontro tra Grillo e Gentiloni

Ius soli, è scontro
tra Grillo e Gentiloni

Ladro ferito, la banda lo affida al 118 e fugge

Ladro ferito, la banda
lo affida al 118 e fugge

di Leonardo Orlando

L'intercettazione fatale dei fratelli

L'intercettazione fatale dei fratelli

di Rocco Muscari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33