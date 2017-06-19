Mogherini can't rule out EU victims in Mali (2)

Luxembourg, June 19 - EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini said Monday she could't rule out European victims in the Mali resort terror attack in which two tourists were killed. "We are informing the families in these difficult and dramatic hours that show that Europeans and Africans are brothers and sisters both in the fight against and the response to terrorism," she said on arrival at an EU foreign ministers' meeting here. Mogherini said she had been in contact overnight with the Malian foreign ministry. "We are together in this fight against terrorism, with our EU men and women on the ground to back the Mali forces with our military and civilian missions and our support for the joint force of Mali and the Sahel with a contribution of 50 million euros".