Crotone

Neighbor confesses to killing Calabrian woman on Women's Day

Struck by blunt object and stabbed several times in her home

Crotone, June 16 - The investigation into the killing of Antonella Lettieri, 42, has been closed after her neighbor, Salvatore Fuscaldo, 50 confessed to the crime. Both the victim and the perpetrator, who has been charged with aggravated homicide, were from Cirò Marina in Calabria. Lettieri was murdered by being struck several times to the head with a blunt object and stabbed in her home on international Women's Day, March 8. Investigations into Fuscaldo's wife and son and another person who was considered the victim's lover have thus been dropped. Fuscaldo was arrested a few days after the killing and later confessed.

