Gentiloni, Alfano pay tribute to Kohl

Rome, June 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Friday paid tribute to former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who has died at the age of 87. Gentiloni tweeted: "Honour to the memory of Chancellor Kohl. Italy remembers him as the protagonist of German reunification and the fall of the European Wall". Alfano tweeted that "his ideals must continue to inspire young generations who believe in #European unity".