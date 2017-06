Superyacht hits boats at Portofino

Genoa, June 16 - A 50-metre luxury yacht caused huge damage to about a dozen boats in Portofino harbour after messing up a manoeuvre Friday, local sources said. There was no one on the boats and no injuries have been reported. Dinghies and pilots' boats immediately went out to help the yacht complete the manoeuvre without causing more damage. It is not clear why the yacht's captain decided to try to bring the boat around near the harbour mouth where there was not enough room to do so.