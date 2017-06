Lobsters mustn't be kept in ice says top court

Rome, June 16 - Lobsters mustn't be kept in ice because they suffer too much, Italy's top court said Friday. The Cassation Court upheld an animal rights group's complaint against a restaurateur at Campi Bisenzio near Florence who kept lobsters packed in ice with their claws tied. The ruling, which sets a precedent, found that it was not "common practice" to store the animals like this, while it was acceptable behaviour to boil them alive. The court ordered damages paid to the rights group, the anti-vivisection league (LAV).