Rome traffic still snarled by transport strike

Rome
16/06/2017
Rome, June 16 - Rome traffic was still snarled by a major transport strike Friday afternoon with gridlock reported across the historic centre as well as on access roads. As well as buses being suspended, the city's three underground lines were shut and the Roma-Lido rail line was also closed. As commuters took to their cars, tailbacks and traffic jams were reported across the centre from Viale Manzoni to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, and from Caracalla's Baths to via dell'Amba Aradam. There was also intense traffic on the urban stretch of the A24 highway, on the Tangenziale Est eastern sliproad and the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Incidente stradale, muore messinese
di Domenico Bertè
Salvatore Grosso non ce l'ha fatta
di Veronica D'Amico
Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online