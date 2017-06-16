Rome traffic still snarled by transport strike

Rome, June 16 - Rome traffic was still snarled by a major transport strike Friday afternoon with gridlock reported across the historic centre as well as on access roads. As well as buses being suspended, the city's three underground lines were shut and the Roma-Lido rail line was also closed. As commuters took to their cars, tailbacks and traffic jams were reported across the centre from Viale Manzoni to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, and from Caracalla's Baths to via dell'Amba Aradam. There was also intense traffic on the urban stretch of the A24 highway, on the Tangenziale Est eastern sliproad and the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road.