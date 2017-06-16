Rome

Rome traffic still snarled by transport strike

Gridlock across historic centre, access roads

Rome traffic still snarled by transport strike

Rome, June 16 - Rome traffic was still snarled by a major transport strike Friday afternoon with gridlock reported across the historic centre as well as on access roads. As well as buses being suspended, the city's three underground lines were shut and the Roma-Lido rail line was also closed. As commuters took to their cars, tailbacks and traffic jams were reported across the centre from Viale Manzoni to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, and from Caracalla's Baths to via dell'Amba Aradam. There was also intense traffic on the urban stretch of the A24 highway, on the Tangenziale Est eastern sliproad and the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

di Domenico Bertè

Venetico, Salvatore Grosso non ce l'ha fatta

Salvatore Grosso non ce l'ha fatta

di Veronica D'Amico

Simona è uscita dal coma, ha parlato con i genitori

Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori

di Salvatore De Maria

"Movida", ecco chi sono gli arrestati

"Movida", ecco chi sono gli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33