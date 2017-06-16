Zeus statuette returned to Italy by Getty

Rome
16/06/2017
Rome, June 16 - A statuette of an enthroned Zeus handed over by the Getty Museum in Los Angeles returned to Italy on Friday. The handover ceremony took place in the US a couple of days ago in the presence of the Italian consul general and Rome tax police who carried out the probe that led to the statue's return. The 75-cm-high statuette dates back to the first century BC. The work, which was bought by the Getty Museum in 1992, will now be moved to the National Archaeological Museum in Naples.
