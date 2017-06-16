Rome

Rugby: Italy need to turn corner, O'Shea says before Fiji

Azzurri looking to bounce back after 34-13 loss to Scotland

Rome, June 16 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea said he remains upbeat ahead of his side's test match against Fiji in Suva on Saturday after they started their summer tour with a 34-13 defeat to Scotland in Singapore last week. The Azzurri also had a poor 2017 Six Nations campaign, their first under Irishman O'Shea, who was appointed with a mission to turn the national team around after a long spell of disappointing results. "These lads are extraordinary," said O'Shea, whose side did pull off a historic first-ever win over the Springboks in November. "They work hard and and they want to make the whole (Italian rugby) movement proud. "We have a great challenge in store but we know we are on the right road. "Now we just have to turn the corner and go towards our future". Despite the big defeat to the Scots, O'Shea has made just two changes to his starting lineup, with Marcello Violi coming in for Edoardo Gori at scrumhalf and Abraham Steyn replacing Robert Barbieri at number eight. Italy will also play Australia in Brisbane on June 24.

