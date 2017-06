Tax police colonel nabbed for bribes (2)

Siracusa, June 16 - Italian police on Friday arrested Siracusa-based tax police lieutenant colonel Massimo Nicchiniello in a probe into accepting bribes and favours in exchange for lower penalties on tax evasion linked to Venice's MOSE flood-barriers scheme. In all, 16 people have been arrested, including another Guardia di Finanza officer, Vincenzo Corrado. Others arrested include Elio Borrelli, an inland revenue manager in Venice and then Abruzzo; and Christian David and Massimo Esposito, respectively chief inspector and former director of the Venice office of the inland revenue service, the Agenzia delle Entrate. A Friuli engineering company head, Pietro Schneider, 67, was among those arrested. Police said a replacement for Nicchiniello will be posted to Siracusa. The probe is just one of several that have been opened over the years in connection with alleged graft linked to the MOSE project.