RAI hopes TV hosts 'Fazio and Angela will renew their vows'

Rome, June 16 - The new director-general of Italian State broadcaster RAI, Mario Orfeo, spoke Friday about the latest "weddings" of presenters he is trying to bring in for the upcoming seasons. He noted that "I hope to soon announce the date of the new 'wedding' with Fabio Fazio and Alberto Angela", two well-known television show hosts. The RAI board on Wednesday said its stars such as chat show host Fazio would not be covered by a new 240,000-euro wage ceiling, but that their pay would be cut by 10%. The board stressed that performers offering "general entertainment or creating or adding editorial value" could be considered of an "artistic" nature and thus be paid like showbiz stars. There has been speculation that Fazio and others like Angela, an arts, history and science specialist, might leave the broadcaster if they were hit by the salary cap. The question had been addressed to presenter Carlo Conti and the director general. The presenter instead said that "if I continue to be considered valuable and not a cost, then I will remain for a long time in this company". Orfeo noted that "Conti has already been 'wed'." The doyen of political chat-show hosts, Bruno Vespa, is also covered by the salary waiver.