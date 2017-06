Sardinia 1st and 3rd in seaside Blue Guide

Rome, June 16 - Sardinia came first and third in this year's Blue Guide to Italy's best seaside resorts published by the Italian Touring Club and environmental group Legambiente. The southern Sardinian resort of Chia near Cagliari came top of the rankings and the western Sardinian resorts of Baronia di Posada and Parco di Tepilora near Nuoro came joint third. In second place was the southern Tuscan resort of Castiglione della Pescaia in the Maremma region near Grosseto.