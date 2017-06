5 museum directors return to posts

Rome, June 16 - The Council of State, Italy's top administrative court, on Thursday suspended a May 25 ruling by the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) rejecting five out of 20 museum directors recently appointed via an international selection process. Consequently Paolo Giulierini, director of the national archeological museum in Naples, Eva Degli Innocenti, director of MarTa in Taranto, Carmelo Malacrino, director of the national archeological museum in Reggio Calabria, Peter Asman, the Austrian director of the Ducal Palace in Mantua, and Marta Scalini, director of the Gallerie Estensi in Modena, can return to their posts pending the definitive sentence on October 26. On that date the court will enter into the merit of the appeal against the TAR ruling against the five appointments. Fifteen other appointments resulting from the international selection process were instead spared by the Lazio TAR. photo: Culture Minister Dario Franceschini