'Light years' distance from LN says Fico (2)

Rome, June 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Roberto Fico on Friday rebuffed a perceived overture from anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini saying the two parties' stances were "light years apart". He said that, unlike Salvini, the M5S does not talk about bulldozing Roma camps, "the M5S does not wage cryptofascist campaigns." Fico, the RAI State broadcaster parliamentary oversight commission chair, said "the distance on visions, ideas and contents is light years...especially on the migrant question." He said "in Italy there is an emergency which must be contained and governed, unlike what has been done in the last 20 years by parties, via common-sense measures, which we have proposed on several occasions in parliament."