Natural alliance with CR but Grillo welcome - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 16 - Anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Friday LN's "natural alliance" was with the centre right featuring ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party but that anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo was "welcome" after saying there were too many migrants in Italy. The M5S's recent swivel to a hardline stance on migrants and Roma gypsies has led many commentators to suggest it might ally with LN at next year's general election. The M5S has denied reports its guru Davide Casaleggio met with Salvini to discuss a possible alliance recently.