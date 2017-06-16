Romeo Gestioni excluded from CONSIP FM4 competition

Rome, June 16 - The Romeo Gestioni company of jailed Neapolitan businessman Alfredo Romeo has been excluded from the big Facility Management ed.4 (FM.4) contact competition of civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, ANSA sources said Friday. Rome prosecutors are investigating the competition. The agency has also decided to reorganise how it runs its contract competitions to ensure greater transparency, featuring the end of the so-called maxi-batches of big contract allocations, the sources said. Alfredo Romeo is currently in jail ahead of a fast-track trial into alleged corruption set to start in October. Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are under investigation in the probe into CONSIP.