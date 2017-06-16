Italian tax system doesn't boost growth - ECOFIN (2)

Brussels, June 16 - The ECOFIN said Friday that "the Italian tax system does not sustain economic growth and efficiency in many fields. Despite the recent modest reduction, the tax burden on productive factors remains among the highest in the EU. There is a margin for taxation that is less damaging for growth, in a neutral way for the budget". The EU ministers' recommendations also said "long-awaited spending revisions have been further postponed, in particular for reduced VAT yields". The Italian government last year cut business tax IRAP and this year reduced other taxes on business including IRI and IRES.