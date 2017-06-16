Dieselgate won't impact FCA accounts - Marchionne (2)

Venice
16/06/2017
Venice, June 16 - A US probe into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles diesel emissions will not impact accounts, FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said Friday, saying second-quarter results were in line with expectations and 2017 targets were confirmed. He also confirmed the goals of the company's business plan covering 2018. FCA has a swift solution ready to resolve the dispute over its diesel emissions, FCA lawyers told a San Francisco federal judge last month, referring to modifications proposed to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Agency. These modifications could be approved within the space of a week, the lawyers said. The Justice Department lawyer does not contest the fact that it is a solution but disagrees on the proposed timeframe, sources said.
