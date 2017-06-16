Vatican City

'Important to recognise vulnerability' pope says

'Hypocritical to hide weakness' Francis adds

Vatican City, June 16 - One of the hardest things in life is to recognise one's own vulnerability, Pope Francis said during Mass on Friday at the Santa Marta residence where he lives inside the Vatican. "We are all vulnerable, fragile, weak, and we need to be healed," the pope said. "Sometimes we try to cover our vulnerability, so it is not visible; or conceal it, so it is not visible; or pretend. Pretending is shameful, always. It is hypocritical," he continued. In addition to "the hypocrisy towards others" there is also the "hypocrisy towards ourselves", when we believe "we are something else" and are "not in need of healing and support". During Confession, Francis invited Catholics not to list their sins "as if they were a list of prices at the market". Recognising vulnerability and weakness is "difficult", the pope admitted, because this is where shame comes into play. "It is shame that opens the heart to let in the strength of God".

