Alitalia's Gubitosi blasts transport strike

Rome, June 16 - Alitalia Extraordinary Commissioner Luigi Gubitosi blasted Friday's transport strike, which he said will cause the troubled airline to cancel 160 of its 620 flights scheduled for the day. "Strikes on Friday in summer are irresponsible," he said. "Our first 15 flights of the day went ahead as normal and all the intercontinental services will fly. We are trying to turn black Friday into grey Friday".