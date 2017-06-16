Renzi blasts silence of pro-M5S lefties, Catholics (2)

Rome

Premier comments on position on citizenship for migrants' kids

Rome, June 16 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Friday blasted prominent left-wing and Catholic supporters of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for being silent after the anti-establishment group came out against the long-awaited 'ius soli' ('law of the soil' in Latin) bill. "I'd like to know what those figures from the Catholic world who were hailing (M5S leader) Beppe Grillo's Franciscan decisions a few days ago have to say," Renzi commented referring to the bill granting Italian citizenship to foreign babies born on Italian soil and children of migrants who have spent five years in the Italian school system. "Or what about the great left-wing singers, artists, philosophers and thinkers who said they were disappointed with the PD and that the M5S was the continuation of the Left by other means? "What do they say now? Their silence is deafening".

