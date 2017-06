FCA European sales up 11.9% yr-on-yr in May

Rome, June 16 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday that its sales on the European market (EU28+EFTA) were up 11.9% in May compared to the same month in 2016, outperforming the industry growth average of 7.7%. FCA sold a total of 109,800 vehicles in the month, taking its market share up to 7.7% and making it the fourth biggest player in the European rankings. Alfa Romeo posted a 47.8% sales increase for the month, while Fiat brand sales were up 15.6%.